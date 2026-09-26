Tiruchi City Corporation launches WhatsApp chatbot for municipal services
Tiruchi City Corporation just launched a WhatsApp Chatbot under the Namma Arasu initiative, making it way simpler for locals to get things done with the city.
Now, you can access municipal services, file complaints, check their status, and even get information about your ward, all by messaging 784-525-2525 on WhatsApp.
The service works in both Tamil and English and includes a handy callback option if you need extra help.
Backed by Planning Department and UNDP
Launched by District Collector Pratik Tayal and Corporation Commissioner N. Ponmani, this chatbot is all about making government services more transparent and accessible.
It's part of a bigger e-governance push that lets people connect with different departments right from their phones.
The project is backed by the Department of Planning and Development along with UNDP India, so it's not just tech for tech's sake; it's meant to genuinely make life smoother for everyone in the city.