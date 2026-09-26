Tiruchi City Corporation launches WhatsApp chatbot for municipal services

Tiruchi City Corporation just launched a WhatsApp Chatbot under the Namma Arasu initiative, making it way simpler for locals to get things done with the city.

Now, you can access municipal services, file complaints, check their status, and even get information about your ward, all by messaging 784-525-2525 on WhatsApp.

The service works in both Tamil and English and includes a handy callback option if you need extra help.