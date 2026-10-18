Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams plans AI use for 34 gardens' upkeep
Technology
Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its gardens in top shape.
With AI, the team can help develop the gardens and improve their maintenance across 34 gardens, making things both greener and more efficient.
TTD staged 60 tons floral displays
This tech boost comes after TTD pulled off some massive floral displays during recent temple festivals (think approximately 60 tons of flowers arranged with help from about 30 donors).
Managing all this is no small feat: TTD looks after 12 temples and employs around 14,000 people.
TTD plans to use AI to make garden care even smoother for everyone involved.