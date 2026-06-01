Titan-funded Bengaluru water pilot uses AI predictive analytics and robots
Technology
Bengaluru's water system is getting a smart makeover: AI, predictive analytics, and robots are being rolled out to spot leaks, fight water theft, and make sure the city's supply runs smoother.
Startups SmartTerra and Solinas will handle the tech side for a one-year pilot, all funded by Titan Company Ltd.
BWSSB assists pipeline repairs, not funding
BWSSB is pitching in with pipeline repairs but is not footing the bill.
SmartTerra will use AI to predict weak spots and acoustic sensors to find hidden leaks without digging up roads.
Solinas brings in robots to check pipes for blockages or defects.
BWSSB Chairman V Prasath Manohar hopes this project will help solve Bengaluru's water challenges and shape smarter management for the future.