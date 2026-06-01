Titan-funded Bengaluru water pilot uses AI predictive analytics and robots

BWSSB assists pipeline repairs, not funding

BWSSB is pitching in with pipeline repairs but is not footing the bill.

SmartTerra will use AI to predict weak spots and acoustic sensors to find hidden leaks without digging up roads.

Solinas brings in robots to check pipes for blockages or defects.

BWSSB Chairman V Prasath Manohar hopes this project will help solve Bengaluru's water challenges and shape smarter management for the future.