It can switch seamlessly between a compact phone and a larger tablet-like device

TCL reveals world's first tri-foldable smartphone: Check top features

By Akash Pandey 12:29 pm May 20, 2024

What's the story TCL has unveiled the world's first 7.85-inch tri-foldable smartphone at the Society for Information Display (SID) 2024 exhibition. The self-developed "free-type" screen by TCL supports both "G-shaped" and "Z-shaped" folding configurations, allowing for different folding patterns. The tri-foldable screen can also be fully flattened, closely resembling the current mainstream tablet display ratio, providing users with a unique and versatile experience.

Slim profile

A blend of compactness and advanced technology

The tri-foldable screen incorporates multiple low-power technologies like Tandem, LTPO, and PLP that enable high brightness while ensuring low power consumption and long life. It boasts a remarkably thin profile with a thickness of just 472 microns, less than 0.5mm. The overall thickness of the smartphone is controlled at 17mm, making it a compact and portable option for users. The extremely narrow bezel design further enhances the user experience by providing an unobstructed view of the large screen.

Innovative feature

The under-screen face ID tech uses SUP design

The smartphone also boasts an under-screen face authentication setup that uses a Sensor Under Panel (SUP) design, enabling seamless and secure 3D biometric authentication without needing slots or holes, maximizing screen uniformity. The under-screen display (SUP area) and the normal display area (AA area) boast a pixel density of 420ppi, ensuring global screen display consistency.

Enhanced performance

The display supports an adaptive refresh rate

The tri-foldable screen uses TCL CSOT's LTPO technology, supporting an adaptive refresh rate that varies from 1-120Hz. This technology enables a smoother and more responsive UI, making it ideal for video streaming, gaming, and other graphics-intensive applications. The display also offers a low power consumption mode. Although TCL has showcased its latest device at the exhibition, the company's future plans for a tri-foldable phone remain uncertain at this moment.