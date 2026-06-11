TM2Space develops StarSense star tracker supported by IN-SPACe fund

TM2Space StarSense testing Lite and Pro

StarSense is being tested now and should be ready for space use within two years. With India projected to launch about 150 satellites over the next three years, there is a big need: at least 300 trackers.

TM2Space has two versions coming: Lite for student projects and CubeSats, and Pro for bigger missions needing high precision.

The company also dreams of launching an Orbital Data Center powered by 20,000 satellites, pushing India further into global space tech leadership.