t.me restored after DomainME suspension disrupted Telegram link sharing
Telegram's popular short link, t.me, was restored on Tuesday after being offline for almost a day. The outage started Monday and left users worldwide unable to share links to public groups.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov acknowledged the downtime on X (formerly Twitter).
The domain was suspended by DomainME, which manages.me domains.
DomainME says sanctions targeted 1st VPN
DomainME explained that US Treasury sanctions were behind the block. The action targeted First VPN, accused of helping ransomware attacks, and the sanctions listing for First VPN included a link to a Telegram group using t.me.
While t.me was down, telegram.me kept working, so not everything stopped for Telegram users.
t.me return aids public groups
DomainME has confirmed t.me is up again and promised more details soon.
Many public groups depend on this short link for sharing info, so its return is good news for anyone who relies on Telegram to connect or spread updates.