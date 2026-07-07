Tokorozawa teen used ChatGPT to hack Bandai Channel in November

Possibly 1.366 million users' data exposed

During the outage, investigators found that personal information for up to 1.366 million users, like emails, nicknames, coin balances, and payment methods, could have been exposed (but not credit card numbers or passwords).

The teen admitted what he did; he'd taught himself programming since elementary school and had 'no grudge' against Bandai Namco.

The company refunded users, warned everyone about phishing emails, and says there haven't been any reports of data misuse so far.