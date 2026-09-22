Tom Siegel: AI risk may exceed social media for kids

Siegel will serve as the first executive director of the Youth AI Safety Institute at Common Sense Media, pushing for better age checks and turning off risky features for kids.

He says if companies ignore these issues, lawsuits and stricter rules are likely down the road.

Google says it already offers parental controls; OpenAI is working on spotting underage users; Anthropic hasn't commented yet.

Siegel hopes his new initiative will help get the whole industry on board with stronger safety standards.