Tomas Salvo, Georgia Tech student, claims Reaper reached 790km/h

Salvo shared online that all three of his Reaper drones reached this record speed, thanks to clever engineering like a 3-D-printed titanium nozzle and carbon-fiber body.

The drone launches using rail or truck systems and can soar up to 2,000 meters high over a distance of 50km.

Not stopping here, Salvo plans to make further adjustments to the aircraft and conduct additional trials to break the 800km/h mark.

Pretty inspiring stuff for anyone into tech or drones!