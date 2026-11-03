Tomas Salvo, Georgia Tech student, claims Reaper reached 790km/h
Technology
Tomas Salvo, a student at Georgia Tech, claimed the world's fastest small jet-powered drone, right from his dorm room.
His creation, Reaper, hit a wild 790km/h and can haul a 1.2-kg payload while zipping around at top speed for about four minutes.
Salvo aims to exceed 800km/h
Salvo shared online that all three of his Reaper drones reached this record speed, thanks to clever engineering like a 3-D-printed titanium nozzle and carbon-fiber body.
The drone launches using rail or truck systems and can soar up to 2,000 meters high over a distance of 50km.
Not stopping here, Salvo plans to make further adjustments to the aircraft and conduct additional trials to break the 800km/h mark.
Pretty inspiring stuff for anyone into tech or drones!