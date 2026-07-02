ToneTag launches eKosha voice assistant for MSME banking from storefronts
Technology
ToneTag just dropped eKosha, a voice-powered business assistant that helps small shop owners handle banking anytime, right from their storefronts.
No need for extra apps or tech skills; it's all about making banking simpler and more accessible for MSMEs.
Local processing cuts banks' account costs
eKosha processes everything locally (so your info stays private and it works even offline), using less energy than cloud-based devices.
For banks, it means 35% lower account management costs and fewer merchants dropping out.
Plus, with a price tag of ₹1,300 to ₹1,500, it's way cheaper than traditional card machines.