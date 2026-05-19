Tonight in India crescent moon, Venus and Jupiter form triangle
Technology
Tonight, May 19, 2026, the crescent moon will cozy up next to Venus, our brightest planet, for a rare and beautiful show in India.
No need for telescopes; just step outside after sunset and look west between 7 to 8:30pm. IST.
Jupiter joins the party too, forming a cool triangle with the moon and Venus in the twilight.
Major Indian cities likely view display
Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata should have great visibility if skies stay clear.
Venus shines bright enough to spot even with city lights, so you can enjoy this from your balcony or rooftop.
The whole display lasts about an hour before the trio dip below the horizon, so don't blink or you might miss it!