Tony Blair Institute: India's AI depends on better data sharing
A fresh report from the Tony Blair Institute says India's push for AI really depends on better data sharing.
By connecting government data from areas like health and education, the country could seriously level up digital services.
The report estimates that data accounts for fiscal leakage of 4% to 7% of India's annual welfare spending, but cleaning up these records has already saved billions.
Institute recommends state data balance sheet
To make AI work for everyone, the report suggests setting common rules for handling data, doing regular quality checks, and building a shared system for storing it all.
It also recommends legal safeguards and tracking data assets with something called a State Data Balance Sheet.
Real-world wins like Karnataka's Kutumba social registry and Rajasthan's Pehchan Portal show how smart data use can improve public services, so rolling out similar ideas nationwide could help India reach its big AI goals faster.