Toregem BioPharma in Kyoto raises $5.3 million for TRG-035 Phase II

TRG-035 targets congenital tooth absence

TRG-035 targets a rare condition where children are born without some or all of their permanent teeth, something current fixes like dentures cannot solve for growing mouths.

Based on research from Kyoto University, the drug might also help adults who lose teeth due to aging or decay, but it is still being tested for safety and effectiveness.

Toregem has now raised more than $29 million and hopes TRG-035 could change how we treat tooth loss in the future.