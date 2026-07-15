Tornyol shows tiny mosquito hunting drone to replace chemical sprays
Technology
Tornyol, a US startup backed by Y Combinator, just showed off its tiny mosquito-hunting drone.
On July 14, co-founder Alex Toussaint posted a video of the drone scoring its first "air-to-air kill," taking out a flying moth during testing.
The goal? Replace chemical sprays with smart AI-powered drones that target disease-carrying mosquitoes.
Drone uses ultrasonic sensors and microphones
The 40-gram drone uses ultrasonic sensors and smartphone microphones to track bugs, and future versions will even recognize mosquito species by their wing sounds.
Co-founders Toussaint and Clovis Piedallu believe their tech could cut mosquito control costs by up to 100 times; no chemicals needed.