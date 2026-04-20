Toshiba launches debut Z670SP MiniLED TVs in India starting ₹64,990

Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED QLED, Dolby support

The Z670SP lineup uses MiniLED backlighting with QLED tech for punchier colors and deeper contrast.

It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for that cinematic look and immersive audio.

Up front, you get REGZA Power Audio+ speakers for direct sound, plus Eilex Prism to keep things balanced.

Gamers will appreciate Game Mode Pro, which cuts input lag so your moves stay lightning fast.