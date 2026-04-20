Toshiba launches debut Z670SP MiniLED TVs in India starting ₹64,990
Toshiba just launched its debut MiniLED TV series, the Z670SP, in India.
These new TVs come packed with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and REGZA-based AI for sharper visuals and clearer sound.
You can pick from sizes ranging from 55 to a massive 100-inch, starting at ₹64,990.
Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED QLED, Dolby support
The Z670SP lineup uses MiniLED backlighting with QLED tech for punchier colors and deeper contrast.
It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for that cinematic look and immersive audio.
Up front, you get REGZA Power Audio+ speakers for direct sound, plus Eilex Prism to keep things balanced.
Gamers will appreciate Game Mode Pro, which cuts input lag so your moves stay lightning fast.
Toshiba Z670SP available online and offline
You can buy Toshiba's new MiniLED TVs both online (on Amazon India or Flipkart) and at stores like Reliance Digital, so finding one shouldn't be a problem.