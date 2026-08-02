Total solar eclipse August 2, 2027 lasts over 6 minutes

The path starts over the Atlantic and crosses southern Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, and into West Asia.

Cities like Cadiz (Spain), Tangier (Morocco), Benghazi (Libya), Luxor (Egypt), and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) will experience some of the longest moments of darkness.

If you're outside this path but still want in on the action, a partial eclipse will be visible across much of Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia; just remember to use certified eclipse glasses or solar filters so you can enjoy the show safely!