Total solar eclipse, Perseid meteor peak and 6-planet lineup coincide
Get ready for a sky show on August 12, 2026! A total solar eclipse and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower will happen on the same day, alongside a six-planet lineup.
If you're in parts of northeast Greenland, western Iceland, Spain, swaths of the Atlantic Ocean, or an uninhabited region of Russia, you'll have front-row seats to this cosmic mashup.
Daylight meteors and pre-sunrise 6-planet lineup
The solar eclipse will briefly turn day into twilight as the moon blocks out the sun.
This rare darkness could let you spot some Perseid meteors even during daylight, pretty wild for a meteor shower that usually puts on its best show at night.
Plus, between an hour and 30 minutes before sunrise, six planets (Jupiter, Mercury, Saturn, Mars, Neptune, and Uranus) will line up across the eastern sky.
NASA debunks gravity loss rumors
NASA says any rumors about Earth losing gravity during these events are just myths.
Nothing wild like that is going to happen!