Total solar eclipse to darken Sydney on July 22, 2028

Sydney may have cloudy skies during the eclipse

Eclipse fans—this is huge!

Astronomers say there's about a 47% chance clouds could block the view in Sydney, but Western Australia should have clearer skies.

If you want to watch safely or snap photos, check out resources from the Astronomical Society of Australia.

Miss this one and you'll be waiting until 2858 for another total solar eclipse over Australia—so don't sleep on it!