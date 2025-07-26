Next Article
Total solar eclipse to darken Sydney on July 22, 2028
Mark your calendars: on July 22, 2028, Sydney will go dark for a few minutes during its first total solar eclipse since 1857.
The Moon will completely block the Sun, turning day into night across iconic spots like the Opera House.
The eclipse path kicks off at Christmas Island, sweeps across Australia, and wraps up in New Zealand.
Sydney may have cloudy skies during the eclipse
Eclipse fans—this is huge!
Astronomers say there's about a 47% chance clouds could block the view in Sydney, but Western Australia should have clearer skies.
If you want to watch safely or snap photos, check out resources from the Astronomical Society of Australia.
Miss this one and you'll be waiting until 2858 for another total solar eclipse over Australia—so don't sleep on it!