Total solar eclipse will cross Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia
Technology
Mark your calendars for August 12, 2026: a total solar eclipse is coming!
If you're in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, or parts of Central Asia, you'll get to see the moon completely block out the sun for a few dramatic minutes.
Much larger area across Europe, Africa and Asia will catch at least a partial view.
Scientists excited to study sun's corona
Spain is set to be a hot spot for eclipse watchers since several cities fall right in the path of totality.
In India, folks in the north and west can catch a partial eclipse near sunset.
Scientists are excited too: totality lets them study the sun's corona up close.
If you're planning to watch (and you should!), don't forget certified solar glasses for eye safety during all but those brief moments of total darkness.