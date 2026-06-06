Total solar eclipse will cross Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia

Scientists excited to study sun's corona

Spain is set to be a hot spot for eclipse watchers since several cities fall right in the path of totality.

In India, folks in the north and west can catch a partial eclipse near sunset.

Scientists are excited too: totality lets them study the sun's corona up close.

If you're planning to watch (and you should!), don't forget certified solar glasses for eye safety during all but those brief moments of total darkness.