TP-Link announces Archer 8 Wi-Fi 8 router launching October 2026
TP-Link just announced its first Wi-Fi 8 router, the Archer 8, coming in October 2026.
It is also rolling out new Wi-Fi 8 gadgets next year, like the Deco 8 mesh system and Roam 8 travel router.
Even though the official Wi-Fi 8 standard will not be finalized until early 2028, TP-Link is jumping in early, so these devices might not have full compatibility right away.
Wi-Fi 8 offers speed and stability
Wi-Fi 8 is set to boost your internet experience with up to a 33% increase in speed over longer distances and a more stable signal (about a 24% improvement) compared to Wi-Fi 7.
It also introduces smarter coordination between access points for less interference.
While these upgrades are promising for homes packed with smart devices, most users will not see big changes until the standard catches up.