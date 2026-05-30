TP-Link announces Archer 8 Wi-Fi 8 router launching October 2026 Technology May 30, 2026

TP-Link just announced its first Wi-Fi 8 router, the Archer 8, coming in October 2026.

It is also rolling out new Wi-Fi 8 gadgets next year, like the Deco 8 mesh system and Roam 8 travel router.

Even though the official Wi-Fi 8 standard will not be finalized until early 2028, TP-Link is jumping in early, so these devices might not have full compatibility right away.