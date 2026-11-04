TRAI launches Network Anubhav to check speeds and report spam
Technology
TRAI just rolled out the Network Anubhav Platform, a new tool that lets you easily check your internet speed and report spam.
By combining info from its MySpeed and MyCall apps, it gives a quick look at how different telecom operators are actually performing.
Maps display mobile and broadband speeds
The platform uses maps to show network test results by provider and tech, plus real stats on download and upload speeds for both mobile data and home broadband.
According to TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, this move is all about giving people more control over their connectivity while helping service providers spot where they need to step up.
It's a push for more transparency, and hopefully, better internet for everyone.