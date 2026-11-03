TRAI mandates AI 24/7 centers after 90 days, ₹20L fines
TRAI is shaking up how you complain about your phone or internet service.
Major providers will have to run AI-driven complaint centers 24/7, plus make sure real humans are available at least 16 hours a day to help out, with the 24x7 centers provision applying after 90 days.
If companies mess up handling complaints, they could be fined up to ₹20 lakh per quarter per service area.
Service providers face ₹10L late fines
Service providers will also need to file regular performance reports. Late submissions can mean fines of up to ₹10 lakh per area.
Instead of old advisory panels, new oversight committees will keep tabs on complaints.
Expect quicker appeal timelines and more language options when you call for help.
These rules kick in within 30-90 days (except for smaller ISPs), and even cover satellite operators.