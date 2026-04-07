TRAI seeks voice and SMS only STVs for all validities

TRAI opens consultation until April 28

Even after a 2024 rule, these basic packs have stayed rare.

Now, TRAI wants a matching voice and SMS option wherever there's a STV with voice, SMS, and data across each validity period, likely at lower prices since there's no data included.

They're also asking for public feedback on these changes until April 28, so if you've got thoughts on mobile plans, now's your chance to speak up.