TRAI seeks voice and SMS only STVs for all validities
Technology
TRAI just announced a plan to make telecom companies offer voice and SMS-only packs for every validity period under STVs that include voice, SMS and data, not just the usual data bundles.
The idea is to give better options for people who barely use mobile data, like seniors or those sticking with feature phones.
TRAI opens consultation until April 28
Even after a 2024 rule, these basic packs have stayed rare.
Now, TRAI wants a matching voice and SMS option wherever there's a STV with voice, SMS, and data across each validity period, likely at lower prices since there's no data included.
They're also asking for public feedback on these changes until April 28, so if you've got thoughts on mobile plans, now's your chance to speak up.