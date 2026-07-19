TRAI tells Truecaller 140 and 1,600 series tags may mislead
TRAI has asked Truecaller to remove the "frequently blocked" tag from calls coming from the 140-number and 1,600-number series, saying it might mislead people.
These numbers are actually used for legitimate calls: the 1,600 series is for service and transaction calls by government agencies and registered telemarketers, not random spammers, while the 140 series is used for promotional calls.
TRAI urges Truecaller to promote DND
Instead of relying on crowdsourced tags, TRAI wants Truecaller to highlight its Do Not Disturb (DND) system, which lets you block unwanted calls your way.
The regulator pointed out that most spam actually comes from regular mobile or landline numbers, not these official series, and telecom companies are already using AI to spot millions of spam calls every day.