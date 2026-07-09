TRAI wants powers to regulate Truecaller-like apps

Regulatory authority

TRAI requests MeitY to designate it as 'Authorized agency'

TRAI has requested MeitY to designate it as an "Authorized Agency" under the Information Technology (IT) Act. If granted, this could be a significant step toward regulating call management apps. The move comes after TRAI directed apps like Truecaller not to display spam warnings on 140-series (telemarketing) and 1600-series (banking) calls, which are meant for legitimate business use.