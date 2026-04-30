Trained dogs detect cancer and diabetes, sometimes outperforming medical devices
Technology
Turns out, dogs aren't just cute, they're also incredible at sniffing out diseases like cancer and diabetes, sometimes even beating high-tech medical equipment.
Thanks to their super-sensitive noses, trained dogs can spot chemical changes in our bodies that machines miss, and they often catch things earlier than standard tests.
Dogs warn diabetics, researchers study scents
Some dogs can warn diabetic people about low blood sugar before symptoms hit, and a few have even predicted seizures, though scientists still aren't sure how.
Researchers hope to figure out exactly what scents the dogs are picking up so they can build better medical sensors in the future.
This could totally change how we diagnose certain health issues.