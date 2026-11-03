Trajectory raises $45 million in Sequoia-led round helping noncoders train AI
Technology
Trajectory, a startup launched by former Google DeepMind and Apple folks, has raised $45 million in fresh funding led by Sequoia, with big names like NVIDIA also on board.
Their mission? To help people without coding skills (think lawyers and finance pros) train AI for their own needs using an approach called continual learning.
Harvey and Rogo use trajectory tools
With Trajectory's tools, non-technical customers can build and improve AI models right inside their apps just by giving feedback, no tech expertise needed.
Companies like Harvey and Rogo are already using it to create smart AIs that work like seasoned legal or financial experts.
By making AI training safer and easier, Trajectory is opening doors for more industries to tap into the power of AI.