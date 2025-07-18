Transform old smartphones into useful devices: Here's how

Old smartphones usually end up collecting dust in drawers, but they can be reimagined as efficient dedicated devices. With a few tweaks and adjustments, these gadgets can perform new functions, prolonging their lives and usefulness. Not to mention, this saves money and cuts down on electronic waste. Here are some practical ways to get the best out of old smartphones, turning them into valuable tools again.

Surveillance Use as a security camera An old smartphone can be turned into a security camera with the help of some apps. These programs let you keep an eye on your home from anywhere by streaming live video feeds directly to your current device. Just make sure the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and has a stable power source for non-stop operation. This way, you can beef up home security without spending money on expensive equipment.

Entertainment Convert into a music player Repurpose an old smartphone as a dedicated music player by clearing unnecessary apps and files to free up storage space. Load it with your favorite songs or connect it to streaming services over Wi-Fi. Pair it with Bluetooth speakers or headphones for an enhanced audio experience. This way, you can enjoy music without draining the battery of your primary device.

Display Create a digital photo frame Transform an outdated smartphone into a digital photo frame. Use slideshow apps to display photos stored on the device or from cloud services. Place the phone on a stand or mount it on the wall where it can continuously showcase your cherished memories. This creative use breathes new life into old tech and adds personal touches to your living space.

Reading Dedicated e-reader device Old smartphones can easily be turned into e-readers by installing e-book apps like Kindle or any other reading platform available on app stores. Tweak screen settings for the best reading experience, such as reducing the emission of blue light when you read at night. This way, you have an affordable option for book lovers who don't want to carry multiple devices around.