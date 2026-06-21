TransUnion: India's 2025 digital fraud 7.1% nearly double global average

Logistics 16.3% telecom 14.7% insurance 11.5%

Logistics was hit hardest by suspected digital fraud last year (16.3%), followed by telecom (14.7%), and insurance (11.5%).

These sectors often rely on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit gaps in identity verification and authentication, said TransUnion India.

"Fraudsters are moving upstream," said Anurag Anand, head of fraud solutions, TransUnion India Data Analytics Solutions (INDAS).

The report urges companies to step up with smarter tools like adaptive authentication and advanced analytics, as fraudsters keep finding new ways around old security systems, especially during account creation and logins.