TransUnion: India's 2025 digital fraud 7.1% nearly double global average
India saw a digital fraud rate of 7.1% in 2025, almost twice the global average, said TransUnion H1 2026 'Top Fraud Trends Report.'
While most fraud worldwide happens when people create new accounts, in India it is more common during account logins.
Account creation and financial transactions also see their share of attempted scams.
Logistics 16.3% telecom 14.7% insurance 11.5%
Logistics was hit hardest by suspected digital fraud last year (16.3%), followed by telecom (14.7%), and insurance (11.5%).
These sectors often rely on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit gaps in identity verification and authentication, said TransUnion India.
"Fraudsters are moving upstream," said Anurag Anand, head of fraud solutions, TransUnion India Data Analytics Solutions (INDAS).
The report urges companies to step up with smarter tools like adaptive authentication and advanced analytics, as fraudsters keep finding new ways around old security systems, especially during account creation and logins.