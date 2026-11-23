The Striker stands out with its black design accented by orange and white details, plus glowing 3-D ABXY buttons.

There are handy extras like custom macro keys, Turbo Mode for quick actions, and a super-fast 1,000Hz polling rate.

Battery life clocks in at up to 10 hours per charge.

If you want one fast, it's available on Flipkart.

Co-founder Agam Bhatnagar says the controller is "designed for players who want precision and control across different gaming setups" and that "the Striker marks the brand's first step into gaming peripherals."