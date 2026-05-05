India is world's 5th most spam-affected country, says Truecaller

India has been ranked the fifth most spam-affected country in the world, according to a recent report by Truecaller . Indonesia leads the global list, followed by Chile, Vietnam, and Brazil. The findings are based on anonymized as well as aggregated data from Truecaller's global user base of 500 million. In 2025 alone, the platform detected more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls globally, highlighting the widespread issue of unwanted communication across different markets.

Impact Commercial spam calls dominate in India India's spam intensity stands at a staggering 66%, making it one of the top five most spam-affected countries. The nature of unwanted calls here is heavily tilted toward commercial interests. Sales and telemarketing calls make up 36% of all the spam activity, followed by the financial services at 18%. Scam-related calls account for another 12% of all unsolicited communication in the country.

Spam trends Regional variations in spam behavior The Truecaller report also highlights regional variations in spam behavior. In Indonesia and Mexico, over 40% of spam calls come from financial institutions like banks and lending services. Chile has a unique pattern with debt collection making up 38% of all spam calls, the highest share for any single category globally. Brazil and Nigeria see telecom-related calls dominating the landscape, often blurring lines between promotional messages and potential frauds.

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