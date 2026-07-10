Truecaller warns TRAI 140 and 1600 number series erodes trust

Truecaller rolls 'Frequently blocked' badge

Despite the new system, users are blocking over 100,000 of these "designated" numbers every day, adding up to 50 million blocks so far.

To tackle this, Truecaller has rolled out a "Frequently Blocked" badge alongside its green badges and verified badge.

CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala says, "It's a lose-lose situation for everyone" and the company plans to share its data with the IT Ministry in hopes of getting more balanced rules.