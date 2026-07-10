Truecaller warns TRAI 140 and 1600 number series erodes trust
Truecaller isn't happy with TRAI's latest regulations, which would stop apps from flagging some commercial calls as spam.
Instead, TRAI wants all telemarketing and transactional calls to use special number series (140 and 1600), but Truecaller says this doesn't really solve the problem, and could make it harder for people to trust genuine business calls.
Truecaller rolls 'Frequently blocked' badge
Despite the new system, users are blocking over 100,000 of these "designated" numbers every day, adding up to 50 million blocks so far.
To tackle this, Truecaller has rolled out a "Frequently Blocked" badge alongside its green badges and verified badge.
CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala says, "It's a lose-lose situation for everyone" and the company plans to share its data with the IT Ministry in hopes of getting more balanced rules.