Trump administration proposes $13B weather satellite budget, down from $19.6B
Technology
The Trump administration is looking to cut billions from a key weather satellite program, dropping funding from $19.6 billion to $13 billion.
Experts say this could make US weather forecasts less accurate for years, raising concerns about public safety and our ability to prepare for storms.
John Morales warns geostationary data gaps
ClimaData founder and lead meteorologist John Morales points out that fewer geostationary satellites would mean less data for tracking storms and air quality, right when we need it most.
Since the next big satellite upgrade is not expected until 2032, these cuts could leave a gap in coverage and make it harder to predict extreme weather.