Pentagon releases videos of unidentified objects, nuclear site incident

Video evidence

'Star-shaped' object spotted over Yellow Sea

Among the newly released files is an 18-second infrared video submitted by US Indo-Pacific Command in 2025. The footage shows an object that officials say resembles a six-pointed star. Captured by an infrared sensor on a US military platform over the Yellow Sea, it tracks what the government called an "area of contrast." However, officials have cautioned against interpreting this description as an official identification or assessment of the object's nature.