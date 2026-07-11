Pentagon releases videos of unidentified objects, nuclear site incident
What's the story
The Trump administration has released its fourth batch of declassified records on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). The latest release includes military infrared videos and information about a mysterious object spotted near the US's main nuclear weapons assembly plant in 2015. This is part of an effort to make UAP records more accessible while safeguarding details that could compromise military capabilities, witness identities or national security operations.
Video evidence
'Star-shaped' object spotted over Yellow Sea
Among the newly released files is an 18-second infrared video submitted by US Indo-Pacific Command in 2025. The footage shows an object that officials say resembles a six-pointed star. Captured by an infrared sensor on a US military platform over the Yellow Sea, it tracks what the government called an "area of contrast." However, officials have cautioned against interpreting this description as an official identification or assessment of the object's nature.
Declassified report
Unidentified object over nuclear weapons site
The latest release also features a declassified Department of Energy report on a 2015 incident involving an unidentified object over the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas. This facility is America's main site for assembling, maintaining, and dismantling nuclear weapons. The report had been previously released in a heavily redacted form but now includes additional details and imagery.
Object sighting
Navy report on small metallic object
Another newly released Navy "Range Fouler Debrief" describes a military operator observing a "quite small" object with metallic appearance and reflective underside. It continued traveling in a constant direction. The report warns that these descriptions are merely impressions from the observer's perspective at the time, not definitive assessments of the object's characteristics.
Video collection
More infrared videos from US military
The latest release also includes more infrared videos from US Central Command, Air Force, and Indo-Pacific Command. One 2024 video shows an elongated area of contrast that later resembles a line of multiple bright points as tracked by the military sensor. Another 2023 video captures two areas of contrast crossing the sensor's field of view in opposite directions. The Pentagon uploaded the latest files to its official UFO website, which hosts records released under an executive order signed by Trump.