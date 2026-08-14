Trump administration to include open AI models in safety framework
Big news in the world of AI: The Trump administration is planning to include some advanced open models (like those from US companies and Chinese rivals) in its official safety framework.
This shift comes after concerns that focusing only on closed models (like OpenAI's) could make it harder for US firms working on open-source tech to compete.
Tech leaders at Meta, Microsoft, and Palantir are backing the change, saying balanced policies will help keep US innovation strong.
NVIDIA launches Open Secure AI Alliance
NVIDIA launched the Open Secure AI Alliance to aid the proliferation of open-weight AI models.
Sam Altman gave his co-sign to Open Weights and American AI Leadership, but Anthropic declined, sparking debate about whether they're trying to protect their own closed-model business.
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei insists that's not the case, but it's definitely got people talking.