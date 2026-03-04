Trump bans all federal agencies from using Anthropic's AI products

The ban is being legally contested

This move means agencies have six months to fully phase out Anthropic's tech, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a public directive saying "no contractor, supplier, or partner that does business with the United States military may conduct any commercial activity with Anthropic," a directive that is being legally contested.

Anthropic is pushing back in court, calling the ban "legally unsound," while some senators are urging both sides to talk things out.

Critics say the decision could hurt national security partnerships and disrupt Pentagon workflows and raise concerns about possible market consolidation—plus, it highlights growing divides in the AI world about how these tools should be used.