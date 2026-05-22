Trump delays AI executive order, cites risks to US innovation

US President Donald Trump has postponed the signing of an executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. The decision comes after a top adviser and some tech executives expressed their disapproval of the move. The ceremony, which was supposed to be attended by leading tech CEOs such as Elon Musk , Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Sam Altman , was called off just hours before it was scheduled to begin.

Regulation concerns Didn't like certain aspects of it, postponed it: Trump Trump has openly expressed his dislike for the proposed executive order, saying it would hamper American companies in the global market. "I didn't like certain aspects of it, I postponed it," he told reporters in the Oval Office. He further explained that he didn't want anything to hinder America's lead over China and other countries in AI technology.

Policy disputes Internal disagreements within Trump administration over AI regulation The decision to delay the signing also highlights internal disagreements within the Trump administration over how strictly to regulate the AI industry. There are divisions between those who favor a pro-AI economic approach and those who are more concerned about cybersecurity threats. The order would have asked companies to voluntarily submit new technology for government review over national security concerns amid rising fears of AI-related cyberattacks.

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Order specifics Executive order divided into 2 parts The executive order was divided into two parts: one focused on upgrading America's own systems, and the other on securing frontier model deployment. This would have looked at hardware and security requirements for large new AI systems such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure. However, there were disputes over some of the language in this order, which contributed to its postponement.

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