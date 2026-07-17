Trump Media & Technology unveils Truth PSI aimed at institutions
Technology
Trump Media & Technology (TMTG) just announced Truth PSI, a premium service aimed at institutional users like Wall Street firms.
This new feature will let them access posts from top Truth Social accounts, including Donald Trump, almost instantly, giving them a speed advantage over regular users.
Kathleen Clark calls PSI 'brazen corruption'
The move is stirring up ethical concerns, since Trump stands to benefit both as the platform's biggest shareholder and most-followed user.
Kathleen Clark, an ethics expert, called it "brazen corruption," pointing out that presidential posts could be used for personal gain.
Trump's past social media activity has already influenced markets, raising questions about whether Truth PSI could make market manipulation even easier.