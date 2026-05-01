Trump mobile leak exposed customers' names emails addresses phone numbers

Trump Mobile confirms breach, evaluating notification

Turns out the breach came from a third-party platform vulnerability. Thankfully, credit card information wasn't exposed. Coffeezilla shared on May 20 that the flaw has been fixed.

Trump Mobile's spokesperson confirmed the breach and said the company is evaluating whether it needs to notify customers.

The T1 phone has already faced delays and past controversies about unauthorized charges, so this isn't its first rough patch.