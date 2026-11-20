Trump's cyber chief exits amid major US tech disruptions
What's the story
Sean Cairncross, the White House's National Cyber Director, has resigned from his position. The decision comes after a week of major outages that disrupted flights across the US, took Microsoft's Outlook offline for most of a day, and delayed transactions at JPMorgan Chase. According to Axios, Cairncross didn't want to serve another term and is leaving now to give the White House enough time to find a successor who can pass through the Senate before Democrats take control in January.
Succession plan
Cairncross's departure is amicable
Cairncross's departure is amicable, Axios reported. His office, the Office of the National Cyber Director, coordinates cybersecurity policy across the federal government.
The job requires Senate confirmation, meaning whoever replaces him has about six weeks to get through a Republican Senate.
This time frame is critical as it gives enough leeway for a successor to pass through the Senate before political control shifts in January.
Official stance
White House denies cyberattack allegations
The White House dismissed any allegations of a coordinated cyberattack one day before Cairncross's departure.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also clarified that "this is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation state."
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also echoed this sentiment, saying "We are not under systemic attack," and that companies are now immediately sharing vulnerabilities because they don't want to be accused of covering up something.