NVIDIA could sell Blackwell chips to China by 2029: Trump
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has hinted that NVIDIA could be allowed to sell its Blackwell AI chips to China in two or three years. He said this during an interview with Fox News in Shenzhen, China, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "In two years or three years, I would, if I were here, I would say, go ahead. You can now sell Blackwells because they'll have something else," Trump said.
Tech evolution
Trump's timeline for potential Blackwell sales
Trump further elaborated on his statement by saying, "As you know, they're already working on something else that's going to be superseding the Blackwell chip."
This indicates that any potential approval for Blackwell sales to China could depend on the availability of more advanced NVIDIA technology.
The timeline Trump mentioned would extend to the last months of his presidency or beyond it.
Trade tensions
Ongoing US-China chip war
The remarks come amid an ongoing dispute between Washington and Beijing over access to advanced US semiconductor technology.
The Blackwell chip is NVIDIA's current-generation AI processor, with newer architectures in development.
Trump's comments come as China has been denied access to NVIDIA's most advanced AI chips due to fears they could be used to bolster its military and artificial intelligence capabilities.
Market position
NVIDIA halted shipments of US-licensed chips to China
NVIDIA has previously lobbied the Trump administration to allow sales of less-advanced versions of its chips to China.
The administration had permitted some sales of H200 chips, but this week, NVIDIA announced it had stopped shipping these US-licensed processors to China amid Beijing's import restrictions.
This highlights the complex nature of international trade relations in the tech industry.