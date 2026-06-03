Trump signs order to preview AI models before they're released

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating a "voluntary framework" for artificial intelligence (AI) companies to share their advanced models with the federal government before public release. The move is aimed at "to promote secure innovation and strengthen the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure." The order acknowledges that while the US AI industry has thrived without excessive regulation, new capabilities also pose security risks.

Company autonomy Federal agencies to create framework for assessing AI models The executive order directs several federal agencies to create a framework for assessing the advanced cyber capabilities of AI models before their public release. While companies are not mandated to share their models with the government, they can get certain confidentiality protections if they choose to do so. The order also mandates the federal government prepare cyber defenses for AI, especially for critical infrastructure.

Order details Previous version delayed over China competition concerns The order comes after Trump delayed signing a previous version that he feared could hinder competition with China. The earlier version allowed AI companies to voluntarily share their models 14 to 90 days before release, while the current one asks for sharing up to 30 days prior. Google, Microsoft, and xAI had agreed last month to pre-release review by the Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI).

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