Trump signs order to preview AI models before they're released
What's the story
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating a "voluntary framework" for artificial intelligence (AI) companies to share their advanced models with the federal government before public release. The move is aimed at "to promote secure innovation and strengthen the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure." The order acknowledges that while the US AI industry has thrived without excessive regulation, new capabilities also pose security risks.
Company autonomy
Federal agencies to create framework for assessing AI models
The executive order directs several federal agencies to create a framework for assessing the advanced cyber capabilities of AI models before their public release. While companies are not mandated to share their models with the government, they can get certain confidentiality protections if they choose to do so. The order also mandates the federal government prepare cyber defenses for AI, especially for critical infrastructure.
Order details
Previous version delayed over China competition concerns
The order comes after Trump delayed signing a previous version that he feared could hinder competition with China. The earlier version allowed AI companies to voluntarily share their models 14 to 90 days before release, while the current one asks for sharing up to 30 days prior. Google, Microsoft, and xAI had agreed last month to pre-release review by the Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI).
Past commitments
Shift in Trump's AI oversight
OpenAI and Anthropic had already agreed to share their models with CAISI in 2024 under President Joe Biden's administration. However, the Trump administration had downplayed safety concerns until recently, taking a hands-off approach under White House AI czar David Sacks. The newly signed order isn't mandatory licensing or preclearance but shows some willingness from the Trump administration to oversee AI companies.