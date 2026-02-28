Trump tells US agencies to stop using Claude AI
Donald Trump just told all US government agencies to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI, after the company refused to give the Pentagon full access over worries about surveillance and autonomous weapons.
"We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again," he posted on Truth Social.
Agencies directed to immediately cease use
Agencies were directed to immediately cease use of Anthropic's technology (February 2026); no six-month phase-out was specified.
Trump warned of legal trouble if the company doesn't cooperate.
The General Services Administration has already dropped Anthropic from its official contracts.
Swapping out Claude might take a while
GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst says cutting ties with Anthropic is about keeping national security front and center—and making sure AI partners are truly aligned with US interests.
Still, swapping out Claude might take a while, since it's even used in classified networks.