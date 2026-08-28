Trump to award Congressional Space Medal to Artemis II astronauts
Technology
President Donald Trump is set to honor the four Artemis II astronauts with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor today at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The event, which celebrates their achievements, will be streamed live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA.
Jeremy Hansen 2nd non-American medal recipient
Artemis II marked a huge leap for space exploration: it's the first time since 1972 that humans have traveled beyond low Earth orbit.
Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen (from Canada) spent nine days circling the far side of the moon and even witnessed a total solar eclipse from space.
Hansen will also make history as only the second non-American ever to get this prestigious award.