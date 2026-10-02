Trump's America.gov chatbot says Joe Biden won 2020, contradicting Trump
President Trump just rolled out a "super intelligence" chatbot on America.gov to help people find government information.
But things got awkward fast: the bot flat-out contradicted Trump's claims about the 2020 election, saying Joe Biden won fair and square based on official data.
America.gov bot redirects to US services
The chatbot didn't stop there: it also pushed back on Trump's statements about immigration and tariffs.
It called out his claim of 25 million illegal crossings under Biden as false, and reminded users that tariffs can actually cost Americans more.
After some controversy, the bot now steers people toward US government services and official program information instead of political debates, highlighting how tricky it is to keep AI both accurate and in line with official messaging.