Tsinghua simulates false vacuum decay experiment in Physical Review Letters

Wang Xiao reassures, rubidium-87 mimics decay

The team at Tsinghua University used lasers and rubidium-87 atoms to mimic this dramatic energy shift, creating two states and triggering the decay with quantum fluctuations.

Lead scientist Wang Xiao made it clear: they are not predicting doom, just exploring how quantum mechanics works.

He also pointed out that these atom arrays could help push quantum technology forward—and invited researchers worldwide to join in figuring out these mysteries together.