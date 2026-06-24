Tsinghua University builds all-ceramic lithium battery resisting 150°C and 300°C
Technology
A team from Tsinghua University has built a new all-ceramic lithium battery that doesn't catch fire and keeps working even in extreme heat: think up to 150 degrees Celsius, and it can survive sudden shocks of 300 degrees Celsius.
This breakthrough could make batteries way safer and more reliable for tough environments.
Anode-free stackable battery for aerospace, military
The battery's multilayer, anode-free design makes it extra durable without losing performance, plus it's compact and stackable for different uses.
With its ability to handle high temperatures, it's perfect for things like aerospace gear, military tech, industrial IoT systems, and even small or wearable electronics that need both power and safety.