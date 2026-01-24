Tsinghua's ACCEL chip: Next-level speed for AI vision

Tsinghua University has unveiled ACCEL, a new photonic chip that could change the game for AI tasks like image recognition and self-driving tech. This all-analog chip runs at a wild 4.6 peta-OPS—making it hundreds to thousands times faster than current optical or analog chips.

Why is ACCEL such a big deal? ACCEL isn't just fast—it's insanely efficient.

Built using older, more accessible semiconductor processes, it skips traditional analog-to-digital conversion and uses light (photons) for direct processing.

That means ultra-low latency (just 72 nanoseconds!) and energy use that the team says is over four million times lower than existing high-performance optical and electronic computing architectures, including GPUs and TPUs.

Real-world performance On real tests, ACCEL scored high: 85.5% accuracy on Fashion-MNIST, over 82% on ImageNet (three-class), and nearly 93% for video recognition—even in low light.

Its super-efficient design could be huge for everything from autonomous cars to next-gen cameras.