TSMC developing packaging technology that could challenge Intel's EMIB
TSMC is developing a fresh packaging technology that could seriously compete with Intel's EMIB, which has given Intel an edge by making chip production more efficient.
If TSMC pulls this off, it could shake up the way advanced chips are made and narrow the gap between the two companies.
TSMC's $100B US expansion plan
TSMC's current technology has struggled to keep up with booming AI demand, causing production slowdowns.
To boost its game, TSMC previously announced a massive $100 billion investment in US chip manufacturing, potentially adding four new factories for cutting-edge 2-nanometer chips and expanding its footprint to as many as 10 fabs and two packaging centers.
Its Phoenix plant started making 4-nanometer chips in late 2024, and another is expected to begin 3-nanometer production in 2027, all part of strengthening US semiconductor capabilities.