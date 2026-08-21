TTD trials AI robotic dog to monitor wildlife, protect pilgrims
Technology
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is trying out an AI-powered robotic dog to help monitor wildlife and protect pilgrims walking through forested areas near Tirumala.
The robot comes packed with thermal cameras, 360-degree lidar, and sensors that can spot animals, even at night or in foggy weather.
Robo dog recognizes people, animals, vehicles
This robo-dog can recognize people, animals, and vehicles, sending live video and location alerts straight to control rooms for quick action.
TTD is looking at using it along the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath and nearby forests, places where wildlife encounters are more common.
They are also exploring ways for the robot's lights and sounds to gently guide animals away from pilgrim routes without any confrontation.